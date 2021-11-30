Bedridden woman burns to death, four suffer injures in house fire

An 80-year-old bedridden woman burned to death while another woman and her three children suffered severe injuries when a fire broke out at their house in the Garden neighbourhood on Monday.

The casualties were taken to the burns ward of Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment, where the deceased was identified as Parveen, wife of Amin Ali. According to a spokesman for the fire brigade department, fire tenders were rushed to the property, and an operation was launched to douse the fire that erupted at the house located on the ground floor of a residential building. The blaze also partially damaged the first floor of the building, he added.

Parveen’s son, Ahmed, told the Soldier Bazaar police that his mother couldn’t run for her life when the fire broke out as she was bedridden. He added that his wife and three children got injured but managed to escape to safety. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the police said.