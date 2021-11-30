Smoking banned at public places

LAHORE: District administration has decided to strictly enforce ban on smoking at public places including restaurants, hotels and public transport.

In this regard, a meeting was carried out at Nadir Hall on Monday to discuss steps taken to curb smoking at public places. The meeting was attended by senior officials of District Administration Lahore and Dr Samra Mazhar, Director Tobacco Control, Ministry of Health. The meeting discussed issues related to smoking prevention.

“We need to help smokers get rid of smoking,” Dr Samra Mazhar said adding more than 1.6 million people in Pakistan die every year due to smoking. She said that 1200 Pakistani children between the ages of 05 and 15 smoke daily and asked the district administration of Lahore to continue its efforts to eradicate smoking and make the city smoke-free.