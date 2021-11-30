Remington, Zacky, Lions advance in Super League Polo

LAHORE: Remington Stars, Zacky Farms and Country Lions carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League Polo matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter as Remington Stars defeated ZS Tigers by a narrow margin of 6-5. Basel Faisal Khokhar thrashed three beautiful goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan and Muhammad Waheed scored two goals and one, respectively. For ZS Tigers, Raja Arslan Najeeb fired four goals while Farasat Ali Chatha banged a brace.

A four-goal contribution of Ahmed Zubair Butt helped Country Lions outpace Honda Chenab Colts by 6.5-4 in the second match. The remaining contribution came from Ahmed Ali Tiwana who banged a brace for Country Lions, who had a half goal handicap advantage.

For Honda Chenab Colts, Shahryar Khan thrashed two goals while Aleem Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem pumped one goal apiece.

Team Zacky Farms outsmarted Ghazipur Saints by 8-6.5. Nazar Dean Ali Khan of Zacky Farms smashed five goals while Chaudhry Hayat banged a brace and Mustafa Aziz and Shah Qubilai Alam converted one goal each.

The losing side’s contribution came from Muhammad Ali Malik (3 goals), Shah Rafi Alam (2 goals) and Shah Shamyl Alam (one goal).