Sailing body plans various events for next 6 months

KARACHI: Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSF) has planned a number of national events for the coming six months. The first event is Veteran Cup Enterprise Class (2 x Persons) for sailors of 50 years and above and it is scheduled from December 21-23.
Quaid Day Cup will be held on December 25 in different race categories, including Laser 4.7 Class, open for those born in 2004 or later, and the Optimist Class, for boys born in 2006 or later.
The first race of the next year will be J/80 Coastal Fleet Racing that will be held from February 22-23. The same month, a race for Juniors (Under-25) will be held in different categories, including 470 Class (Open, 2 x Persons Boat), Laser Standard Class (Men, One Person), Windsurfing Rs:X (Men, One Person).
Another race will be held from May 27-29 in different categories, including 70 Class (Open, 2 x Persons Boat), Laser Standard Class (Men, One Person), and Windsurfing Rs:X (Men, One Person).
