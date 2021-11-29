Gen Faiz visits South Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Commander 11 Corps, Peshawar, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed visited Miranshah, North Waziristan on Sunday. During his visit, the commander held a grand jirga with Atmanzai leaders. GOC 7th Division Major General Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and DPO Atiq Hussain also participated in the Jirga. The Atmanzai elders demanded return of Afghan refugees, bilateral trade with Afghanistan, setting up of industry in the region, compensation for the demolished bazaars, setting up of a university, cadet college and medical college in the area.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed assured the Atmanzai leaders of fulfilling their demands and said that peace, progress and development of the region is the government’s first and foremost priority. He said that a new era of progress and prosperity would be ensured in this area by launching development projects and promoting education.