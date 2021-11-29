JI holds protest against price hike, unemployment

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq, while leading an anti-government rally in the federal capital on Sunday, said the youth which, according to Imran Khan, brought him to power would reject him in the next general elections.

"It is the youth of the country which was promised 10 million jobs, which now wants to get rid of the PTI-led government," said the JI Ameer, while addressing a large number protesters at a solo show of power against unemployment and price hike in the country.

A number of graduate students, while carrying their degrees, also joined the protest to ridicule Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims of giving 10 million jobs to students. After addressing the protesters on the Embassy Road, the JI top leader led the protesters rally to the D-Chowk where he again delivered a speech warning the government to give relief to the common man facing unprecedented inflation otherwise it would face wrath of JI workers and people. "If I direct workers of JI Youth, they are ready to enter building of the Parliament House and stage sit-in there but I do not give an opportunity to government to become political martyr," Sirajul Haq said.

The JI central Ameer, while ridiculing politics of the government and its allies and opposition parties, said they were fighting over a bottle of feeder. "The opposition parties feel that the PTI-led government had consumed enough from the bottle of feeder and the same should be given to them now," Siraj said.

Sirajul Haq, while referring to apex court's orders to demolish a tower in Karachi, regretted that there were different yardsticks of justice, for the poor and rich class. He said if a high-rise overlooking the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad could be regularised then why the same favour could not be given to Nasla Tower in Karachi. "This is because luxury flats in Islamabad's tower are owned by those belonging to elite," he said.

He alleged that the PTI won 2018 general elections due to rigging but he maintained that they would not allow those supporting the incumbent regime to use those old tactics. He noted with concern that the PTI-led government also bulldozed a legislation at joint session of the Parliament for use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and use of internet to get votes of overseas Pakistanis to rig next general elections.

He said that the opposition parties in PDM and PPP and PTI and allies were two side of the same coin. "It were politicians who previously were in PPP and PMLN but support PTI in the last elections for their vested interests," he said.

Siraj told the gathering that he had also submitted an application with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking action against those whose names were mentioned in Panama Papers and Pandora Papers. "Those named in Panama and Pandora leaks belong to both the government and opposition parties," he said.

He said the PTI-led government gave no relief to the people except unemployment, price hike and lawlessness in the country. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was last ray of hope for the young generation, saying that his party would give 50 percent tickets to youth for the next general elections.

JI Central Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, JI Youth President Zubair Safdar, JI North Punjab Ameer Dr. Tariq Saleem, Rawalpindi Ameer Syed Arif Shirazi also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Aslam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took no less than 105 U-turns which were mentioned on the banner being displayed by JI Youth workers. "But prominent amongst these U-turns are on 10 million jobs, five million houses, committing suicide instead of receiving IMF assistance," he said. He said the government, which now had destroyed country's economy, would also pay interest on charity loan from a friendly Muslim country.