Monday November 29, 2021
Islamabad

Rs80m land recovered

By APP
November 29, 2021

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi District administration under an operation launched against the encroachers has retrieved four kanals state land from the occupation of the encroachers. The four kanals state land is worth Rs80 million.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali conducted an operation on HMC Road in Taxila under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner and the Revenue officers concerned.