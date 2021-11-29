Two commit suicide

Two young men allegedly ended their lives in different parts of the city on Sunday. A youth was found hanged at a house located in the Singu Lane area in Lyari within the limits of the Chakiwara police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for an autopsy.

He was identified as 25-year-old Zaheer, son of Bashir. Police said the youth had apparently killed himself over unexplained reasons and investigations were under way. Separately, a young man allegedly committed suicide at a house in Ghazi Goth within the Sacchal police’s limits.

The body of 24-year-old Fayyaz, son of Ghulam Sagheer, was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the family of the deceased told them that he had committed suicide by consuming a toxic substance.