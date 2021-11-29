‘Robber’, two siblings injured as citizen opens fire to foil robbery bid in DHA

Two passer-by siblings were wounded in a firing incident in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday night when a citizen opened fire on robbers to foil a mugging bid.

The incident took place near Sunset Boulevard within the jurisdiction of the Defence police station. Police said a robber, who was later identified as 35-year-old Ameer Ali, son of Jahangir, was mugging someone when another citizen saw this.

In a bid to foil the robbery bid, the citizen, who had not been identified till this story was filed, opened fire on the robber, injuring him. However, the firing also wounded two siblings who were passing by the scene.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the scene, took the injured robber into custody and shifted him to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The injured siblings, Saima Owais, 43, and Hafiz Owais, 22, were also shifted to the JPMC.

Police claimed to have seized a pistol and stolen items from the possession of the suspect. Further investigations are under way. In the meantime, 11 people, including a woman, were injured on Sunday in various firing incidents in parts of the city.

Two people were wounded in a firing incident that took place during a clash in the Sikanadarabad area within the limits of the Boat Basin police station. The victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where they were identified as 60-year-old Gulab Khan and 35-year-old Mujahid Mirza.

Police said they had registered a case and arrested two suspects, Maqsood and Yousuf, for their involvement in shooting and injuring the suspects during the clash. Within the Gulshan-e-Maymar police’s limits, 28-year-old Noman Shabbir was wounded after he offered resistance during a mugging bid in the Ahsanabad area. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Another man, Mairaj, 45, was shot and injured in the Buffer Zone area within the Taimuri police’s jurisdiction when he offered resistance during a mobile phone snatching bid. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

A 35-year-old man, Sumair, was injured in a firing incident in the Pak Colony area. Police said he was shot by robbers for putting up resistance and they had registered a case. A dairy farmer, Hidayatullah, was injured after a gun was accidentally discharged within the jurisdiction of the Sukkan police station. He was taken to the JPMC.

An elderly man, Shahid Gul, was shot and injured during a clash that occurred over a personal dispute in Khudadad Colony within the Brigade police’s remits. A man, Akhtar, was wounded in celebratory gunfire within the Sacchal police’s limits. Police said he was standing at the balcony of his house when a stray bullet hit and injured him. In another incident, Sohail, 41, was injured after being hit by stray bullet in Shah Faisal Colony. Police said they were investigating the firing incident.

Sajid Majid, 30, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him near Sabri Chowk in the Orangi Town area. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A woman, Rasheeda, 35, wife of Akram, was injured after a stray bullet hit her in Orangi Town. She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.