PNS Tughril visits Port of Manila

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Tughril on Saturday visited the Port of Manila, Philippines as part of goodwill visit and flag showing mission.

Upon arrival at the port, the PNS Tughril was received by Ambassador of Pakistan in Philippines Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi, defence attaché of Pakistan and officials of the Philippines Navy.

During the port visit, Flag Officer in Command of Philippines Navy Vice Admiral Adelaide S Bordado, Executive Vice President National Defense College Philippine Capt (Philippine Navy Reserves) Aldarin C Cuna, Ambassador of Pakistan in Philippines, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi and Head of Chancery Ms Sadia Awan visited the onboard PNS Tughril and called on Commanding Officer of the ship Captain Shahid Ahmed.

During the interaction among the dignitaries, matters of mutual interest, common maritime security objectives and enhancing naval collaborations were discussed.

The visiting dignitaries were briefed about the Pakistan Navy’s role in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and training capabilities.

On the occasion, the commanding officer PNS conveyed the well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Philippines in general and the Philippines Navy in particular.

The PNS Tughril’s visit to Philippines provided an opportunity for both the countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said.