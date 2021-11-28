Number of Covid-19 patients significantly higher in twin cities

Islamabad: A significant number of COVID-19 patients are being reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as in the last one week, as many as 217 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness while the virus has claimed another six lives taking the death toll from this region of the country to 2,167.

Last month, the fourth wave of coronavirus illness started losing intensity in the region and it was assumed in the beginning of November that the fourth wave was about to fade away but still over 30 patients per day are being reported at average from the twin cities.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 35 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district that has taken the total number of COVID-19 patients so far reported from the region to 143,842 while one more patient died of the illness from Rawalpindi district.

The virus claimed no life from ICT in the last six days though as many as 952 patients belonging to the federal capital had already lost their lives due to COVID-19. In the last week, another 154 patients were reported from ICT at an average of 22 patients per day while in the last 24 hours, 21 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT.

To date, a total of 107,601 patients have been reported from the federal capital of which 106,380 patients have recovered. On Saturday, there were a total of 269 active cases of the illness from the federal capital.