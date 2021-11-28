377 cadets of KP: Rescue 1122 display skills at passing-out parade

LAHORE : Passing-out parade of 377 rescuers trained for establishment of rescue service in remaining districts of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held at the Emergency Services Academy here on Saturday.

The KPK cadets of 36th Basic Rescue Course of Emergency Services Academy took part in the passing-out parade on the completion of their training. Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood and Special Assistant to Chief Minister KPK on Commerce & Industry Abdul Karim Khan graced the ceremony. Punjab Emergency Services DG, Rescue 1122 KPK DG, Secretary for Relief & Rehabilitation, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, and Emergency Services Academy were also present. A large number of rescuers, their parents, families and friends also witnessed the parade.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood congratulated the passed out rescuers and relatives of rescue cadets. He said the Punjab government is pleased as the Rescue Services in other provinces are also serving humanity while ESA is imparting life-saving training to them. He said Air Ambulance Service would be provided soon to rescue 1122 that would be a ray of hope for people who are living in far-flung and arduous areas. He appreciated the efforts of Punjab Rescue 1122 on rescuing over 10 million victims of emergencies in Punjab. He also achieved UN INSARAG certification in the field of Search and Rescue. The minister appreciated the rescue services rendered by rescuers and hoped that these rescuers would perform their duties with enthusiasm in the field to provide a sense of safety to the emergency victims.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KPK Abdul Karim Khan on Commerce & Industry congratulated the passed out cadets, their parents, and friends and families on completion of specialised training. He appreciated the Punjab Rescue 1122 for rescuing over 10 million victims of emergencies in Punjab, providing training to over 21,000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan in Emergency Services Academy and achieving UN INSARAG certification in the field of Search and Rescue. DG Punjab Emergency Services, Secretary Relief of KPK, DG Rescue 1122 KPK spoke on occasion.

Earlier, the passed out cadets displayed their professional skills of emergency management during mock exercises of deep well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined spaces and rescue from height. At the end, distinguished cadets were given away awards.