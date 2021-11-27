Representatives handed cheques for uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Community Support Project organized a ceremony here on Friday for the distribution of cheques worth Rs29 million as the first instalments among the community representatives to initiate 15 priority local development schemes in the project target districts including Peshawar, Khyber and Nowshera.

The total worth of the first batch of approved projects is Rs108 million which includes street pavements, drainage facilities, water supply schemes and farm-to-market roads.

Speaking at the occasion Sustainable Development Unit Director General Suhail Khan said: “The Pakistan Community Support Project has made significant progress within a short span in the project corridor which is a testament of the level of determination and involvement of the communities including youth, elders and ulema to lead their own development priorities”.

The project’s Grievance Redressal Mechanism has also been set up to ensure the quality, quantity, and delivery of the sub-projects through gathering suggestions and addressing complaints of the communities, he added.

The first installment cheques for 30 per cent were handed over to the presidents of the Community Development Councils which have been established and organized under the Pakistan Community Support Project