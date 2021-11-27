Representatives handed cheques for uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Community Support Project organized a ceremony here on Friday for the distribution of cheques worth Rs29 million as the first instalments among the community representatives to initiate 15 priority local development schemes in the project target districts including Peshawar, Khyber and Nowshera.
The total worth of the first batch of approved projects is Rs108 million which includes street pavements, drainage facilities, water supply schemes and farm-to-market roads.
Speaking at the occasion Sustainable Development Unit Director General Suhail Khan said: “The Pakistan Community Support Project has made significant progress within a short span in the project corridor which is a testament of the level of determination and involvement of the communities including youth, elders and ulema to lead their own development priorities”.
The project’s Grievance Redressal Mechanism has also been set up to ensure the quality, quantity, and delivery of the sub-projects through gathering suggestions and addressing complaints of the communities, he added.
The first installment cheques for 30 per cent were handed over to the presidents of the Community Development Councils which have been established and organized under the Pakistan Community Support Project
MARDAN: Dispute Resolution Council Chairman Haji Ihsanullah Bacha on Friday said that the DRC had resolved more than...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash on Friday directed the officials of Health and other...
By Our correspondentMARDAN: District police on Friday recovered 6kg charas and arrested three drug pushers.District...
CHARSADDA: The Narcotics Eradication Team and the local police here on Friday recovered around 1,050 gram ice drug...
WANA: The residents here on Friday demanded the government to relocate the offices of the district administration,...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline to resolve the gas...