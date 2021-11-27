Bid to smuggle arms foiled

PESHAWAR: The police on Friday foiled a bit to smuggle arms and arrested two accused, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Waqar Ahmad told reporters that the police in Matani recovered 4 AK 47, 19 rifles, 32 pistols and over 25000 rounds from a truck coming from Darra Adamkhel.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Peshawar, confiscated a suspected consignment of surgical equipment at the Bacha Khan International Airport and recovered 11.95kg heroin from it. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.