Bid to smuggle arms foiled

PESHAWAR: The police on Friday foiled a bit to smuggle arms and arrested two accused, officials said.
Superintendent of Police Saddar Waqar Ahmad told reporters that the police in Matani recovered 4 AK 47, 19 rifles, 32 pistols and over 25000 rounds from a truck coming from Darra Adamkhel.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Peshawar, confiscated a suspected consignment of surgical equipment at the Bacha Khan International Airport and recovered 11.95kg heroin from it. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Community Support Project organized a ceremony here on Friday for the distribution of cheques...
MARDAN: Dispute Resolution Council Chairman Haji Ihsanullah Bacha on Friday said that the DRC had resolved more than...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash on Friday directed the officials of Health and other...
By Our correspondentMARDAN: District police on Friday recovered 6kg charas and arrested three drug pushers.District...
CHARSADDA: The Narcotics Eradication Team and the local police here on Friday recovered around 1,050 gram ice drug...
WANA: The residents here on Friday demanded the government to relocate the offices of the district administration,...