11,000 PCR kits given to AMC

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan development organisation in collaboration with the Care International Pakistan handed over about 11,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, for the coronavirus tests.

“We have been enhancing the existing capabilities of the health facilities in the Hazara division and gave away over 11,000 PCR kits to Ayub Medical Complex,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer of Saibaan, told reporters here.

He said that a memorandum of understanding was signed by him on behalf of his organisation and Care with AMC’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Alamzeb Swati in the presence of the humanitarian manager of Care Dr Asif Ashraf.

“The AMC has been extending the Covid-19 treatment and other relevant services and testing facilities and this is why such a huge quantity of PCR kits were given to it,” Alfaizi said.

He said that his organisation had provided high-tech machines and equipment to the district headquarters hospitals, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

Surgical machines and equipment were also given to the tehsil health headquarters hospitals in Havelian, Loora, Baffa, Kala Pain and Rural health centre Shinkiari and Garhi Habibullah, he added.