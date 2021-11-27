Malnourished Afghan children flooding Kabul hospitals

KABUL: The death rate of children affected by malnutrition, and level of children patients being brought to hospitals, has surged as the health sector faces severe shortages of medical supplies, officials said. Officials at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital said that the number of malnourished children has recently jumped by 50 percent.

“The number of patients has increased recently. Our work is being affected as the number of patients is overwhelming, and the death rate among the children has also increased. If it there is no solution found for the problem, we will face a complete shortage of equipment,” said Farid Ahmad Andishmand, a doctor.