Malnourished Afghan children flooding Kabul hospitals

KABUL: The death rate of children affected by malnutrition, and level of children patients being brought to hospitals, has surged as the health sector faces severe shortages of medical supplies, officials said. Officials at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital said that the number of malnourished children has recently jumped by 50 percent.
“The number of patients has increased recently. Our work is being affected as the number of patients is overwhelming, and the death rate among the children has also increased. If it there is no solution found for the problem, we will face a complete shortage of equipment,” said Farid Ahmad Andishmand, a doctor.
LAHORE: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies.
OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed...
KABUL: The delegations of the Islamic Emirate and the US are set to meet in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.The...
SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused...
SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on...
KARACHI: The direct election for mayor in a city like Karachi is not humanly possible given its massive size and so...