Cracks in PMLN getting deeper: Hasaan

LAHORE:Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the cracks in the ranks of PMLN are deepening with each passing day.In a statement issued here Friday, he alleged that Shehbaz Sharif was a leader of the “corrupt” mafia, and his niece’s social media cell had badly humiliated the PMLN. He said that “corrupt” elements would keep crying even after general elections 2023.