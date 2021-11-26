Judges should avoid gatherings hosted by private entities: LHCBA

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday said judges should not partake in politics of the legal fraternity and avoid attending gatherings hosted by private entities.

Speaking at a press conference, LHCBA President Maqsood Buttar said judges are not supposed to get involved in political activities of the bar. Professional Group’s head Hamid Khan and former president of the bar Shafqat Mahmood Chohan also joined Buttar at the conference.

Referring to the recently-held Asma Jahangir Conference attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad and other judges, the lawyers’ leaders said the judges should avoid participation in functions hosted by entities other than the bars. They said the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) being a top political wing of the legal fraternity needs to maintain its neutral role.

Hamid Khan said there is a tradition that the bar does not organise conferences in collaboration with private organisations or NGOs. However, he supported the views expressed by Ali Ahmad Kurd, former president of SCBA, regarding the functioning of the judiciary. He said the judiciary should be free of any pressure and influence from any quarter.