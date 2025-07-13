Meghan Markle shares update on her 'current status' after long absence

The mom-of-two is seemingly enjoying some downtime with Prince Harry and their kids, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle is enjoying some much-needed downtime after a whirlwind few months.

The Duchess of Sussex had sparked concern after going quiet on social media, following an apology and refunds issued to customers when her newly launched Napa Valley Rosé quickly sold out last month.

But on Saturday, July 12, Meghan’s official As Ever Instagram page broke the silence with a fresh post hinting at her current whereabouts.

“Current status: weekend mode activated,” the caption read, alongside a sun-drenched photo of a poolside picnic.

The laid-back spread featured a wine glass filled with the infamous rosé, a plate of strawberries and grapes, and a diary page titled “Summer essentials,” with a checklist: sunshine, good friends, and As Ever rosé — the last of which was marked with a triple check.

While the former actress herself didn’t appear in the image, she was recently seen in a separate post from her lifestyle brand last week holding a bouquet of flowers.

“Love is in the details… Let’s make it a beautiful week,” read the caption to the post, which Meghan double-tapped from her personal Instagram account.

Over on her personal Insta, Meghan’s last post was in celebration of America’s Independence Day, which carried a special memory for her and her husband, Prince Harry.

“Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate. Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition,” she wrote in the caption, referring to their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.