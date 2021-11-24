Ticket allotment for LG polls divides PTI in Mardan

MARDAN: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has allotted the ticket to Lakhkar Khan for the slot of the mayor of Mardan, which has prompted the other aspirant Kaleemullah Toru to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Sources in the PTI said that more than six PTI candidates had submitted nomination papers for the slot of the mayor of Mardan. They added that three candidates, including Mohammad Ayaz Khan, former tehsil member Rural Mardan, Tariq Mahmood Aryani, former general secretary, Lakhkar Khan, son of former tehsil member late Mohmand Khan, is affiliated with Mohammad Atif Khan group.

The sources added that Sajid Iqbal Mohmand, former naib nazim of neighbourhood council Bicket Ganj and general secretary City and Kaleemullah Toru, president, Sports and Cultural Wing Mardan Rural, was aligned with the other group. They added that Naeem Anwar, a former district council member, had also submitted nomination papers, however, he wasn’t affiliated to any group.

Lakhkar Khan is said to be affiliated with Atif Khan Group. The sources added that the other PTI candidates had withdrawn nomination paper but Kaleemullah Toru had decided to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Talking to The News, Kaleemullah Khan Toru said that Atif Khan allotted the ticket to Lakhkar Khan without any interview. He added that he was prepared for the mayor election and the majority of the party workers had decided to support him.

Kaleemullah Toru added that a few weeks ago in this connection he held a workers convention and large numbers of party workers attended the event. He added that with the consultation of party local leaders and workers, he decided to contest the mayor election as an independent candidate.

Kaleemullah Toru added that the majority of the party organization will support him in the mayor election. Observers believed that differences and groupings in the PTI would benefit the Awami National Party (ANP) and other opposition parties’ candidates in the upcoming election.