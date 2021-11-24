 
close
Wednesday November 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Ukraine gets two US patrol boats

By AFP
November 24, 2021
Ukraine gets two US patrol boats

ODESSA, Ukraine: Two patrol boats sent by the United States to strengthen the Ukrainian navy arrived on Tuesday at the southern port of Odessa amid Western fears that Russia might be plotting to invade its neighbour. Part of Washington’s security aid package, the two Island-class patrol boats arrived at the Black Sea port aboard a cargo ship.