Experts satisfied with health facilities in Swabi

PESHAWAR: Health experts of Aga Khan University during their visit to Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) and Gajju Khan Medical College in Swabi district praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for providing free and quality services to patients and gave valuable suggestions for further improving healthcare and safety measures.

The experts visited the medical teaching institute (MTI) on behalf of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The purpose was to examine if the patient care of the hospital was as per WHO standards.

Dean, GKMC, medical director, BKMC and hospital director welcomed the experts to the institution.

The team visited the emergency department, operation theatre, gynea, labour room, and paediatric department.

The experts expressed satisfaction at the services being offered to patients in the emergency department, operation theatre and paediatric department, but showed concern over the lack of cleanliness in the gynae department and labour room of the hospital.

They included Dr Fauzia, patient safety manager Aga Khan University, Dr Assad Lateef, Ayesha, patient safety expert, Abu Turab, Dr Farrukh, and Dr Sabih.

The experts were divided into two separate teams for inspecting the infrastructure, patient care and safety measures.

They advised the hospital administration to also focus on patient safety along with their care and recommended covering the hospital sewerage system.

Praising the KP government for providing free and quality services to patients, the experts said it was a remarkable step of the government.

Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masud briefed the visiting team about steps recently taken for patient care, starting the institution-based private practice.

He said the burn and trauma centre would soon be shifted to the newly constructed building.

Dr Khalid Masud said they had recently taken various measures that brought a visible change in the hospital and improved services. He said they would act on the suggestions of the experts. The experts would again visit the hospital after four months.