Stores ordered to sell drugs only on prescription

LAHORE: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has ordered that medical stores will no longer sell medicines without doctors’ prescription.

According to a notification issued by DRAP, the sale of medicines should not be anywhere without any prescription, which will be issued by a registered doctor; practical availability of graduate pharmacist at every medical store should be ensured for sale of any medicine and medical stores will be sealed on sale of medicine without prescription or presence of a qualified pharmacist. Noor Muhammad Mahar, specialist pharmacist and legal expert, said that on every medical store names of doctors and pharmacists must be written on medical store/pharmacy bill.

PMC registered doctor’s prescription should suggest only generic name of a medicine. There should be no option to keep, write or sale of medicines in return for donations to doctor and medical stores etc, he said.

Noor Muhammad Mahar said Pakistan Drug Lawyers’ Forum will continue to guide the government in ensuring the process of writing generic prescription. No sale on medical stores without prescription, etc, he said. “If the law is further delayed, collective protests will be organised across the country from January 2022,” he added.