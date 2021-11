Trains arrive with hours’ delay: PR official says smog, fog affecting schedule

LAHORE : Passenger trains from Karachi and Quetta reach Lahore with one to five hours delay as passenger trains continue to be late for hours.

Keeping in view the schedule for the trains coming from Karachi and Quetta, Shah Hussain Express from Karachi via Faisalabad to Lahore reached Lahore with a delay of 5 hours and 5 minutes on Saturday. Similarly, Business Express from Karachi to Lahore took 1 hour and 25 more minutes. Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was 3 hours and 55 minutes late.

Pakistan Express from Karachi via Faisalabad to Rawalpindi was 2 hours and 35 minutes and Khyber Mail from Karachi to Lahore and Peshawar was 1 hour 25 minutes late. Farid Express from Karachi to Lahore via Pakpattan arrived 2 hours, Tezgam 1 hour and 20 minutes from Karachi to Lahore and Rawalpindi, Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Sialkot 1 hour and 10 minutes late.

Karakoram from Karachi via Faisalabad to Lahore was 45 minutes late and Sir Syed Express from Karachi via Faisalabad to Rawalpindi 45 minutes late. Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore and Peshawar was delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes late.

Green Line from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad got delayed by 1 hour and 35 minutes.

On the other hand, Karachi Express left Lahore for Karachi at 6.30pm instead of 5pm and Shah Hussain Express left Lahore for Karachi at 11:15pm instead of 7:30pm.

According to the Pakistan railways administration, the schedule for passenger trains was being affected due to smog and fog in some areas of Punjab and Sindh. The issue will be fixed soon.