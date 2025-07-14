'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor reviews Liam Neeson's 'The Naked Gun'

Andy Samberg praises Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

Andy Samberg, who is widely known to play Detective Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has shared his opinion about Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the all-new movie features Neeson in the role of Detective Frank Drebin Jr.

Andy, who frequently collaborates with Akiva in mostly comedic projects, has stated that watching Naked Gun mad him realize how much he missed the "pure silly comedy".

In a statement, the 46-year-old said, "We're not in Naked Gun, but Naked Gun is so good. It's just pure joy. I mean, I'm biased, obviously; Akiva is my guy.”

He continued, “But everyone I've seen it with all walked out saying the same thing, which is, like, 'I didn't realize how much I missed that feeling of a pure, silly comedy that's all jokes, wall to wall, in a theatre.”

While appreciating the star cast of the movie, the Palm Springs star told ScreenRant, “Liam is so funny at it; he's so good. Pam's so good at it. I'm really excited for them. I hope everybody goes and sees it because it's super funny."

Backed by Paramount Pictures, the fresh action comedy features the Taken star alongside Pamela Anderson, Cody Rhodes and Paul Walter Hauser.