TikTok viral lies: How fake content spreads faster than truth

Grace Wolstenholme, a 22-year-old TikTok creator with 1.3 million followers known for sharing her life with cerebral palsy, found herself at the centre of a disturbing online hoax when a fake video announcing her death went viral.

The illicit video, which 650,000 people have watched, was uploaded on an account that posed to sell memory pillows pretending to say, “I lost my autistic sister today so I bought this pillow to cuddle with her.”

The timing of the situation made it especially evil as the creator was being less active online during the three-month illness making the death claim appear plausible to her concerned followers.

The video came as a wave of sorrow, as not a comment went without writing down, “Rest in peace, Grace,” or “I love you,” yet send misinformation by misidentifying her case as cerebral palsy as autism.

Snippets of the fake video that has now deleted by TikTok

Emotional distress was just one of the consequences of such a hoax. Wolstenholme suffered concrete work damage, thousands of fans deserted her and video views fell dramatically, which directly affected earnings, and that is severe considering the payment system of creators on TikTok, where active engagement is tied to income.

The matter got out of hand when she stalked and held the account holder to account by means of Instagram. It was not just reposted on TikTok after a few days but also a number of offensive messages that the user sent to Wolstenholme.

Although the content was finally deleted by TikTok, referencing its community rules, no comments were provided by the service regarding larger issues of the rampant disinformation, or whether any major sanctions had been imposed on the delinquent account.

The present case raises important questions regarding content regulation and online ethics on social networks. All of the mentioned aspects, harmful misinformation, impersonation, and harassment, allowed by the TikTok policies, are present in the case, but the system was unable to block the original distribution of the video and after its removal, the reuploading. User reporting is an essential part of the platform even though the information presented suggests that these harms are possible in the real world, including losses of money to creators and emotional distress to fans.

The case of Wolstenholme is a constant reminder of the inadequacy of higher standard verification procedures and speed of response measures particularly with sensitive claims of health, death or personal tragedy.

It also reminds the significance of end users of social media to confirm before they share such shocking contents since hoax spreads so fast with long lasting effects to those being hoaxed. With digital platforms still struggling to find a balance between freedom of speech and security of the users, such an incident underscores the importance of new more effective approaches to fight against malicious disinformation campaigns.