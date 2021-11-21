KU confers 56 PhD and 82 MPhil degrees

The Karachi University’s Advanced Studies and Research Board Karachi University on Friday announced that it had awarded 56 PhD, 82 MPhil and nine MS degrees, including seven degrees completed though course work in various disciplines.

Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

According to the registrar, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Mahrukh Farooq and Syed Amir Qamar in Space and Planetary Astrophysics, Amir Murtaza and Kunwer M. Asif bagged MPhil degrees from Women’s Studies Centre, Syeda Hina Zaidi, Syeda Zainab, Najaf Farooq and Javeria M. Rafiq Sheikh received MPhil degrees from Pharmaceutis Department.

Similarly, Farooq Azam completed his MPhil degree in Political Science, Hira Ahmed Malik and Saira Erum Ejaz in Pharmacology, Shumila Ameer in Islamic History, Sheema Kermani and Nazli Saiyid in History, Urooj Suhail in Geography, Jamshed Sultan Awan, Abdul Qayoom and Anees-ul-Rahman in Usool-ud-din, Qasim Karim in Quran & Sunnah, Muhammad Atif, Bushra, Jawad ur Rehman, Salman Ali, Fariha Shamim, Hayat Wali, Ayesha Ashfaq and Jawad Ullah in Chemistry, Noor Ul Ain Khawaja in International Relations, Nawaz Khan, Safia Dost Muhammad, Aisha Jahangir and Syeda Sadia Ahmad in Psychology.

Also, Shela Noor and M. Asad Mahmood Khan completed their MPhil research in Islamic Learning, Rutaba Khan, Sawera Naser and Ahmad Ali in Clinical Psychology, Maria Ahsan, Remal Mansoor and Umer Abdullah in Food Science and Technology, Fayzan Ahmed and Majid Iqbal in Physics, Syed Waleed Ahmed Bokhari in Pharmacognosy, Hadiya Hassan and Humna Khan in Biochemistry, Sana Rasheed and Uzma in Mathematics, Taba Rauf in Plant Conservation, Shabana Bano Ansari, Samina, Uzma Imdad and Habib Ul Hassan in Zoology, Alishba Pasha and Aisha Iqbal were awarded MPhil degrees from the Karachi University Business School. Among other students who received MPhil degrees are Aasma Khan, Saba, Sehrish Hafeez, Tahira Saleem, Shar Bano and Sana Iqbal of the Chemistry, Farah Atiq and Marium Ishaque of the Applied Economics, Syeda Abiha Zehra Jaffari of the Biochemistry, Dr Shabir Ahmed and Dr Mohammad Irfan of the Physiology, Javeria Shakil and Kashif Ghani Side of the Mass Communication, Halima, Saira Sultana, Khadija and Umaiya Abdali of the Biotechnology, Komail Abbas and Aemon of the Computer Science, Sadia Noureen of Genetics, Bibi Ayesha of the Marine Biology, Kiran Mahar of Environmental Studies, Fiza Majeed of Biotechnology, Bashir Ahmed of the Nematology, Fouzia Rehman of the Special Education, Rahib of the Islamic Studies with Computer Science, Ammad Ahmed of the Geology and Dr Marvi Umair of the Pathology.

The KU’s ASRB awarded PhD degrees to Muhammad Raza, Mahmood Hassan and Wajid Mehmood of the Islamic Learning Department, Maha-e-Darakshan, Shafaq Siddiqui and Sarah Alam of the Mass Communications Department, Durriya Hashmat in Pharmaceutics, Sadia, Nuzhat Shehla, Mahwish Siddiqui, Farhana Batool and Syeda Uroosa Hashmi of the Chemistry Department, Ariba Naz of the Genetics Department, Ghaus Uddin, Asim Ali Khan and Sajjad Ahmed in Quran & Sunnah, Zaheer Shah and Amtul Mujeeb of the Botany Department.

Likewise, Aqsa Azmat completed her doctorate degree in Geography, Saba Nasra in Islamic Studies, Muhammad Talat and Sohail Ahmed in Education, M. Shamim Akhtar in Usool-ud-Din, Manzoor Hussain Memon and Minhaj Uddin Siddiqui in Applied Economics, Nasir Mehmood in Nematology, Fizza Batool in International Relations, Dr Abida Shaheen and Dr Fahad Azam in Pharmacology, Ishrat Jahan in Botany, Ahsaan Ahmed in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Erum Riaz in Clinical Psychology, Karan Singh, Ali Ahmed Baig and Bilqees in Urdu, Noor Fatima Siddiqui in Mathematics, Kinza Farooq, M. Naseem Akhtar and Maleeha Sahar in Social Work, Mumtaz Hussain, Bakht Bano, Farhan Naseer, Irshad Begum, Nasreen Begum and Asher Benjamin in Chemistry, Muhammad Rafique, Mansoor Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain in Sindhi), Qnadeel Laraib in Microbiology, Wafa Binet-e-Ali in Biochemistry, Waqas Ahmed Farooqi and Sidra Ghayas in Statistics, and Mussarat Jabeen in Women’s Studies.