Saturday November 20, 2021
National

Gilani barred from leaving for Norway

November 20, 2021

LAHORE: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said parliament has played a proactive role in building a strong and resilient legislative anti-terror edifice that addressed the issues of violence, extremism and terrorism.

In his speech delivered at a webinar, he said Pakistan’s Parliament passed the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, which proved to be an important intervention towards curbing terror financing.