Fires destroy house, six warehouses

A house and half a dozen warehouses were gutted in separate fire incidents. A fire broke out at a betel nut warehouse in Jodia Bazaar on the night between Thursday and Friday which engulfed four other warehouses.

According to the fire brigade spokesperson, five fire tenders were sent to the scene to put out the blaze. The firefighters were able to douse the blaze in two hours; however, the cooling process continued till Friday morning.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Separately, a fire broke out at a house in Korangi Crossing. Two fire tenders immediately reached the scene to extinguish the fire. No loss of life was reported as the occupants evacuated the house when the blaze started. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Moreover, a fire broke out at a garbage dump that engulfed a garment factory’s warehouse in Orangi Town. Two fire tenders extinguished the blaze in two hours. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Fire incidents are on the rise in Karachi, where over the past week more than 600 shops and offices have been destroyed by blazes, first in Saddar’s Cooperative Market and later in the Victoria Market on Abdullah Haroon Road. The affected shopkeepers have demanded of the Sindh government pay them financial compensation immediately.