PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zero: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has for the first time in Pakistan reduced the sales tax on petroleum products to zero instead of 17 percent.
In a tweet Farrukh Habib said that petroleum prices rose 100 percent globally. He said the government lost hundreds of billions of rupees in tax revenue for public relief. The PMLN used to collect higher taxes on petrol despite lower global prices, Farrukh Habib observed.
