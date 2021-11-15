Not a drop

The water crisis in Balochistan is relentless. Residents of Usta Mohammad have been dealing with water shortage for a while now. The entire city is forced to drink unclean water that can cause innumerable waterborne diseases. There is no proper supply of fresh water.
Despite the fact that people have been raising a hue and cry about it, the water supply is unsatisfactory. The government should fulfil its responsibility and provide clean drinking water for all.
Mohammad Ali Soomro
Usta Mohammad
