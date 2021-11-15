Vintage Classic Cars show attracts visitors

PESHAWAR: The 12th annual Vintage Classic Car grand show attracted a large number of visitors at the Peshawar Services Club here on Sunday.

Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Classic Land Rover, owners of ancient and unique cars from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar displayed their beautiful vehicles at the show to rekindle the memories of good old days.

Peshawar Services Club president Brigadier (r) Muddasir Saeed was the chief guest on the occasion. KPCTA Deputy Director Tourism Qaiser Khattak, Classic Land Rover chief Asim Durrani were also present.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz inspected the show and praised the organisers for providing an opportunity to the entertainment-starved people to enjoy the occasion and fans of old and ancient cars to showcase their unique vehicles at the grand show.

The vehicles of every shape and age from 1935 to 1980, Chevrolet Master Deluxe 1935, Austin Healey 100, 1954, Mercedes 190-SL, 1954, Triumph TR2, 1955, Ford Thunderbird 1955, MGA 1959, Austin Healey 3000, 1959, Chevrolet Impala 1960, Chevrolet Impala 1963, Fiat 124 Coupe 1967, Jaguar E-type 1968, Ford Mustang 1968, MGB 1968, Jaguar XJ6, 1972, Mazda 818, 1973, Cadillac Eldorado 1976, Porsche 911 SC Targa, 1978, Mercedes 200D, 1977, Datsun 280Z, 1977 and others, participated in the thrilling event.

Earlier, the Vintage Classic Car Rally, which was started from Karachi, reached the historical Khyber Pass on Saturday last.

The rally ended at the last hilltop security check-post Michini near the Torkham border. Later, the rally of different brands of cars reached the Khyber Pass, the historical gateway in tribal district to Afghanistan and the central Asian States.

The local people accorded warm welcome to the car racers by showering flowers on them. The cars rally later drove toward the Pak-Afghan border.

The rally participants were briefed about the historical and strategic background of the area.

The rally was welcomed at various spots in Khyber district where children, elders and youth waved their hands and chanted welcoming slogans. A number of children and women were also part of the vintage car rally.

The extension of the 12th annual Vintage Classic Car Rally 2021 to Pak-Afghan border was aimed at highlighting the importance of the historic Khyber Pass, Bab-e-Khyber Monument, scenic places and tourism potential in the merged districts to lure more tourists to the serene sites.