10 POs nabbed as Mardan police to launch drive today

MARDAN: Ten proclaimed offenders were arrested in search and strike operations in the district as the district police set to launch a campaign of public forums today (Monday) in all the five subdivisions, officials said on Sunday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan had directed the SDPOs to hold the public forums in their respective jurisdictions to know about the problems of people with regard to law and order and find their solutions.

The public forums will be held in Kas Killay in Toru (on November 15, 4pm), Katlang (November 16), Ram Bagh in the city (November 17) Rustam (November 18) and Takhtbhai (November 19).

10 POs arrested: Meanwhile, the police also arrested 10 proclaimed offenders, four drug peddlers, and 74 other suspects during search and strike operations in the district on Sunday.

The operations were conducted in the areas of Par Hoti, Hoti, GarhiKapura, Chura, Jabar, Katlang, Lundkhwar and Takhtbhai areas. Besides the arrest of 10 POs and four drug peddlers, the cops also recovered 21 pistols, one Kalashnikov, one Kalakov, one rifle, three shotguns, about 300 bullets and 6.9kg charas. Another 74 suspects were nabbed at nakabandis for further investigations.