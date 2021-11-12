Commuters drive amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore, Pakistan on Nov. 21, 2019. — AFP

LAHORE: Thick layer of smog continued to engulf the provincial metropolis on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The figures collected from independent sources revealed that the level of smog in the City has entered the category of ‘hazardous’ with Air Quality Index (AQI) going up to over 600 maximum and about 250 minimum.

Such increased levels pose serious health issues to the citizens, said environmental experts and warned that the general public especially children and elderly people should remain in doors to avoid health complications due to smog.

It is pertinent to mention here that Provincial Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan was scheduled to hold a press conference in DGPR office in the evening on the issue of smog but it was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Environmental experts said that 0-50 AQI was considered “good” in which air quality was satisfactory and it poses little or no health risk, 51-100 AQI is considered “moderate” in which air quality is acceptable and poses a little health risk and sensitive individuals should avoid outdoor activity as they may experience respiratory symptoms. AQI between 101 and 150 is termed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in which the general public and sensitive people in particular are at risk of experiencing irritation and respiratory problems. The AQI between 151 and 200 is termed “unhealthy”, which increased likelihood of adverse effects and aggravation to the heart and lungs among the general public - particularly for sensitive groups. The AQI between 201-300 is termed “very unhealthy,” during which the general public would be noticeably affected. The experts said AQI between 301 and 500-plus is “hazardous,” and warned that the people and sensitive groups are at high risk of experiencing strong irritations and adverse health effects that could trigger other illnesses too. Everyone should avoid exercise, remain indoors and wear a good quality mask while going outside, the experts said. They said that people should discourage ventilation and turn on air purifiers. On the other hand, the data released by EPA claimed that the level of smog in the City was over 450 (maximum) and over 250 (minimum). Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold during night. Thursday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh where the mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore it was 13.6°C and highest was 30°C.