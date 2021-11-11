16 held during snap checking for having illegal weapons

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have established snap-checking last night in the whole city with the purpose to intensify the security of the capital, a police spokesman said.

He said that, following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were conducting snap checking themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

During the checking, SP Rural Muhammad Usman Tipu, SP City Rana Abdul Wahan along with their police teams held 16 accused and recovered six pistols, three Kalashnikovs, three guns along with ammunition, iron punch and also impounded six vehicles and 12 motorbikes without documents.

The overall efforts are being monitored by the DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and the purpose is to ensure effective security and protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing these efforts, crime rate is also declining in the city and such endeavors will continue.