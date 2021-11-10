Commissioner orders steps to resolve fire safety issues in industrial areas

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has issued directives to resolve fire safety issues in industrial areas and ensure fire safety measures as per the rules of various municipal authorities.

Speaking as chief guest a meeting held at the office of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Tuesday, Memon said the Sindh government was making all-out efforts to solve the issues of industrial areas of the city, and it was engaged in different projects for the development of the industrial areas.

The city administration would work for the resolution of civic issues and the development of the industrial areas with the coordination and cooperation of the associations of trade and industries, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Saleemullah Odho, Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi Sajida Qazi, President KATI Muhammad Salman Aslam, and other officials of the district administration and relevant departments also attended the meeting.

He directed the deputy commissioner and all other deputy commissioners to ensure that government efforts for the development of the industrial areas and for the resolution of their issues relating to the shortage of water, sewerage and traffic management were addressed on a priority basis. He also ordered solving the issues of fire safety and ensuring fire safety measures as per the safety laws and rules.

The KATI president shared with the commissioner an idea to set up an urban forest along the Malir and Lyari rivers. The commissioner was told that KATI member Zahid Saeed has conceptualised the idea of the urban forest.

The commissioner showed his willingness to extend his all-out support for such an initiative on behalf of the administration. In this regard, it was decided that a meeting would be held immediately with Zahid Saeed and other members of KATI, and officials of the relevant agencies would be invited to attend the meeting, which would consider and finalise the proposed plan for an urban forest.