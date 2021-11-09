Covid-19 kills two more in Sindh

As many as two more patients of Covid-19 died during the previous 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll of the viral disease to 7,598. In the meantime, 250 new cases emerged after 14,130 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in a statement issued on Monday. He added that the current detection rate of the disease in Sindh was 1.8 per cent.