Police accused of highhandedness

NOWSHERA: A resident accused the police of highhandedness and asked the high-ups to take action against them.

Speaking at a press conference, Gohar Ali, a resident of Kheshgi Maira in Nowshera, said that a land dispute was running between them and the family of slain Shaukat Ali advocate.

He said that no member of his family was involved in the killing of Shaukat Ali advocate but his family nominated his brother Zafar Ali and son Irfan for the murder.

The complainant said that his brother surrendered to the police and his son was still at large.

However, the police arrested his other son named Inamullah and put him in illegal detention. Gohar Ali said that he was a cardiac patient but the police were neither arranging a meeting for them nor allowing them to send him medicines.

The father appealed to the police high-ups and judges of higher courts to take notice of the police excesses and take action against the responsible officials.