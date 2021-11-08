Muslim Club record victory in PPFL match

RAWALPINDI: Muslim Club beat Navy 2-1 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) while Army and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) played 1-1 draw at the Municipal Stadium here Sunday.
Muslim Club took a 2-0 lead in the first half. Navy reduced the margin in the injury time.
Aqeel Qadir scored the opener in the 24th minute with Qudratullah doubling the score in the 38th minute. Noman reduced the margin 2-1 for the Navy in the dying moments of the match.
Abdul Qadir and Qudratullah played well for Muslim Club while Noman and Naveed were outstanding for the Navy.
