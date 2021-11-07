School with hidden cameras in washrooms sealed

The assistant commissioner of Gulzar-e-Hijri on Saturday sealed The Harracks School after the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) found hidden cameras installed in washrooms at the school.

On Friday, Dirpis officials issued a notification stating that the school’s registration had been suspended after the detection of hidden cameras in its washrooms. A Dirpis team had earlier paid an inspection visit to the school after one of the schoolteachers registered a complaint against the cameras in washrooms.The school is located in Scheme 33 near Safora Goth. The schoolteacher had requested the relevant officials on Wednesday to look into the matter and take strict action against the school administration.

The Dirpis team visited the school on the same day and found out that the allegation of hidden cameras in washrooms was true.

Later, the team submitted its report, after which Dirpis issued a show-cause notice to the school administration, asking them to appear before an inquiry committee on Thursday to explain their position.

The school owners were also informed that if they failed to appear, an ex parte decision would be taken against them. As the school administration did not appear before the inquiry committee, Dirpis Director Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui suspended the registration of the school.