Napa gets art lover as new chief executive officer

Junaid Zuberi has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa).
According to a statement issued by the academy, Zuberi has been associated with the corporate sector and with that he has had long association with events and projects related to culture, music, performing arts and heritage conservation in Karachi and Toronto.
He has worked for leading corporate organisations, including ORIX Leasing, PICIC and HBL, in diversified roles in marketing, SME financing, business development, relationship management, credit risk and communications departments.
In addition to his corporate services, he is a member of the executive council of the All Pakistan Music Conference Karachi, vice chairman of Friends of Museums of Mississauga, Canada, coordinator of Joy of Urdu, Karachi, and founder and artistic director of the Sur Sangum Foundation in Toronto during 2015-20.
He is also a founding board member of the Hunar Foundation Canada and has served as the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Canada Alumni Chapter director during 2017-19.
After receiving an MBA degree from the IBA in 1994, Zuberi has been actively associated with the Tehzeeb Foundation, The Citizens Foundation, Tehrik-e-Niswan, Sampurna and Karachi Relief Trust in voluntary capacity. He took the charge of the Napa CEO on November 1.
