Kazakh envoy visits PU

LAHORE: Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited Punjab University here on Thursday with an aim to strengthen bilateral relations among the universities of both the countries.

PU’s Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar welcomed the delegation. Regional Integration Centre (RIC) Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali and deans of various faculties were also present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, the Kazakh ambassador said that Kazakhstan and Pakistan enjoyed historical relations and both the countries were culturally connected. He said that Kazakhstan wanted to promote economic and trade ties with Pakistan. The youth of Pakistan was one of its biggest resources and they could play an important role in national development, he added. Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur was of the view that we must work with honesty to take the country forward. Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that PU would launch joint research projects and teachers and students exchange programmes in collaboration with the universities of Kazakhstan. Later, Mr Kistafin addressed a seminar at Al Raazi Hall and highlighted salient features of the economy and culture of Kazakhstan.