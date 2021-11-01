Sohail Aman former CAS joins Nutshell Group

Islamabad: Nutshell Group is pleased to announce that former Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd), has joined the Group as Chief Executive Strategic Engagements.

ACM Sohail Aman (Rtd) is a graduate of Pakistan Air Force War College and has a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from Karachi University and another one in International Relations from Kings College, London. He is also an alumnus of Royal College of Defence Studies United Kingdom and has attended National and International Security Course at Harvard Kennedy School USA.

ACM has a grand total of over 3,000 fighter hours to his credit. He has commanded a Fighter Squadron, Combat Commanders’ School, a Fighter Base and a Regional Air Command of Pakistan Air Force.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been decorated with Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military). He is also a recipient of “The Legion of Merit” of Turkish Armed Forces, “King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence” by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States “Legion of Merit” – the highest military award of US Armed forces awarded to any foreign military official.

Expressing his views on this development, Mohammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and CEO, Nutshell Group, said, ‘’I am delighted and honored that Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman (Rtd) is now part of Nutshell Group.’’