Sohail Aman former CAS joins Nutshell Group

Islamabad: Nutshell Group is pleased to announce that former Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd), has joined the Group as Chief Executive Strategic Engagements.
ACM Sohail Aman (Rtd) is a graduate of Pakistan Air Force War College and has a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from Karachi University and another one in International Relations from Kings College, London. He is also an alumnus of Royal College of Defence Studies United Kingdom and has attended National and International Security Course at Harvard Kennedy School USA.
ACM has a grand total of over 3,000 fighter hours to his credit. He has commanded a Fighter Squadron, Combat Commanders’ School, a Fighter Base and a Regional Air Command of Pakistan Air Force.
In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been decorated with Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military). He is also a recipient of “The Legion of Merit” of Turkish Armed Forces, “King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence” by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States “Legion of Merit” – the highest military award of US Armed forces awarded to any foreign military official.
Expressing his views on this development, Mohammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and CEO, Nutshell Group, said, ‘’I am delighted and honored that Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman (Rtd) is now part of Nutshell Group.’’
Felicitating the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their Independence Day, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa...
Two teenage boys died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday. A 14-year-old boy, Ismail, son of Tayyab, died...
The Sindh home department has sought details from Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar about his decision...
Participants of a rally on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party -led Sindh government for not altering the...
Two youths were wounded on Sunday in firing incident in parts of the city. A 19-year-old youth, Raza, son of Safi, was...
Three people died of electrocution in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Sunday. A 44-year-old man, Ramzan, son...