Country is sinking in mire of problems every day: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq regretted that while the country is sinking in the mire of problems every day, the rulers were behaving like amateurs devoid of understanding governance. While addressing workers gathering at Mansoora Saturday, the JI ameer said the PTI government is beating the poor people day in and day out with the whip that IMF has handed over to them. From Chitral to Karachi, the people are in misery, but the government’s callous attitude proved that it will continue its oppression, he added. The so-called major opposition parties have remained silent on public miseries, he said, adding that the PPP and PML-N also followed global colonialism during their tenure, accelerating the policies of the past.