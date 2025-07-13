Prince William faces personal battle as key date looms

Prince William is set to make a difficult decision as the firstborn of the Wales family, Prince George, will be turning 12 in the coming days.

According to a centuries-old royal rule, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's eldest brother will not be allowed to fly with his father, the future King, to protect the line of Succession.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond discussed the challenging phase for the Prince of Wales. She also claimed that William might use his strategy of royal shake-up time to time in order to be with George.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "This is a rule which I think applies only to flying, not to other methods of transport. Nevertheless, it’s going to be rather annoying for the family because they are such a tight little unit and obviously enjoy travelling together."

She added, "However, I think there will be pressure on William to stick to this rule, at least most of the time. It’s all to do with protecting the succession to the throne."

Jennie believes that the strict royal rule will be "hard" for a 12-year-old to accept, but his "brilliant" parents will guide him gently.

"But he has brilliant parents in Catherine and William, and I’m sure they will explain the situation as gently as possible to all three of the children," she stated.

The royal expert shared, "In any case, I don’t think we should think of George flying on his own. I imagine they will just divide up as a family, and as long as William and George are separate, they can make it work."