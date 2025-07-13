What effect does skipping meals have on your blood sugar?

The representational image shows a bowl containing a meal. — Unsplash/File

Some people miss meals because of a hectic lifestyle, while others do it deliberately to lose weight or enhance their health, such as improving blood sugar levels.

But does skipping meals really help with blood sugar control, or could it be harmful?

Let’s explore how food affects blood sugar and what happens when you skip meals or fast—or scroll down for the key takeaway.

When you eat, your body breaks down macronutrients into smaller components. Carbohydrates have the biggest effect on blood sugar, as they’re converted into sugars like glucose, which enter your bloodstream and raise blood sugar levels.

In response, your pancreas releases insulin, a hormone that helps move glucose into your cells to be used for energy or stored for later, reported Health.

However, skipping meals—especially breakfast—can disrupt this process.

A 2019 study on healthy young men showed that skipping breakfast led to significantly higher blood sugar spikes after lunch, compared to when breakfast was eaten. This suggests that missing breakfast may impair the body’s ability to manage blood sugar effectively, potentially increasing the risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Similarly, a 2020 study found that people with type 2 diabetes who skipped breakfast had worse blood sugar control.

While skipping lunch or dinner can also affect blood sugar, the impact doesn’t appear to be as pronounced as when breakfast is skipped.