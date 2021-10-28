WSSP expands sanitation, water supply services

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday launched municipal services in Sarband Union Council.

The announcement was made at a ceremony which was attended by MNA Nasir Musazai, MPA Fahim Ahmad and Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir and others. A large number of locals were present on the occasion. A committee comprising WSSP officials and local elders was formed to identify points for placement of waste containers. Zonal Manager of WSSP Turab Shah, while highlighting different aspects of services, said that the sanitation was collective responsibility.

“If locals want to see their streets clean, they should play a due role by throwing waste at the designated points,” he said. Lauding the company for its role in sanitation and water supply services, MPA Fahim assured that the locals would cooperate with WSSP.

He urged the masses to play their role in keeping streets clean. “The perception that you throw waste all over and expect WSSP to come and dispose of it will not work,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Musazai also lauded the performance of the company and reminded the people of their duties in keeping their streets and surroundings clean.