CII regrets displaying woman as ‘hoor’ at Rabiul Awwal procession

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CCI) has taken strong exception to an incident of displaying women as "hoors" during a procession of 12th of Rabiul Awwal and termed it completely inappropriate in the light of Islamic teachings.
The statement from CII came after a woman was displayed as a "hoor" during a procession on 12th Rabiul of Awwal, as in a video that went viral on social media. According to reports, the incident occurred in Multan.
The reservations from CII came during a meeting where Council’s members were of the view that presenting Na'at, marsiya, and qaseedaas on pattern of songs was against Islamic teachings. The CII also objected to the ostentatious exhibition of religious rituals and suggested a uniform standard to be maintained when it comes to religious ceremonies,
