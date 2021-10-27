Russian play staged at IMSciences

PESHAWAR: The Academic Linkages office at IMSciences Peshawar in collaboration with Stanislavsky Theatre Club Russia and Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Karachi, hosted a drama performance at the IMSciences.

A press release said the local Pakistani artistes from Karachi performed a rendition of three plays of the famous Russian playwright, Anton Chekhov, in Urdu.

The faculty members and students attended the programme and appreciated the performance of the artistes who appeared in the plays.

Consul Director, Russian Federation , Andrey G. Fesyun, and Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, Arsala Khan, announced scholarships and cultural exchange programmes for the students of the IMSciences, Peshawar.

IMSciences Director Dr Mohsin Khan and Coordinator for Exchange Programme, Sikandar Tangi, thanked the participants and the guests.