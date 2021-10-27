8 kanals of govt land retrieved

PESHAWAR: About eight kanals of state land was reclaimed in an operation in Ocha Wala near Shabqadar, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the operation was launched by Pakhtun­khwa Highways Authority (PKHA) and district administration. The government has expedited the operation against encroachment in Peshawar division under the Peshawar Revival Plan.

The PKHA also started an operation in Ocha Wala near Shabqadar bazaar and retrieved land worth millions of rupees. About six shops were demolished during the drive

The officials claimed that these operations would bring improvements in the flow of traffic in Peshawar and that the operations would continue. The government has directed the administrations to retrieve all the public land from encroachment.

Acting on the government directives, the administration of Charsadda district has launched the operations against encroachments in four phases. The administration had retrieved 30 kanals of land during these operations. The administration has also issued notices to the people for the next phase of the operation.